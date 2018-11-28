Mark Henry Says WWE Should Capitalize on Nia Jax’s Heel Heat

– Mark Henry discussed Nia Jax’s current booking on the latest Busted Open Radio and what he thinks WWE should do with her. As Wrestling Inc notes, Henry said that WWE should capitalize on her “Facebreaker” gimmick that followed her punching Becky Lynch and giving her a concussion and broken nose. Highlights are below:

On how WWE should book Jax’s character: “I wanna see Nia not smile. Like, ‘Becky hit me and she got what the hell she deserved. And if anybody else wants a 2 piece, with no sides, and no biscuits – bring it! I’m standing here, I got a microphone in my hand. It’s very easy for me to put this down and put my hands on your ass!’ Like, give me that. If you give me that, I’m up in arms.'”

On having Jax knock out a guy: “I could see Nia punching a guy if they had one of those mixed challenge matches. And one of the guys is trying to break up Nia and the other girl, and she swings at the girl, the girl ducks and she hits the guy. Bang! Now the guy goes down like he’s been shot from the top of the arena. Now, everybody gets it. Oh s**t! She can knock out a dude. So what is she gonna do to Ronda Rousey?”

On WWE not doing enough focus on in-ring action: “We’re doing stuff – we’re not thinking in the sense of wrestling now. Sometimes we try to think about entertaining too much, and I’m tired of seeing the girl smile. I’m tired of seeing everybody cry when they get an ass whooping. Like, there’s no crying in wrestling.”