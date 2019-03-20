wrestling / News

Various News: Mark Henry Set for Raw Viewing Party Tour, UUDD Tournament Continues, WWE Milestones Showcases Sting’s Title Victories

March 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry announced this week that he will be going on tour for a set of Raw viewing parties throughout the spring and summer in various cities across the country. You can check out his announcement below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown championship tournament video featuring Mikaze and Killian Dain. You can check out that new video below. There’s also another UUDD video featuring Ember Moon vs. Woods on Super Smash Bros.


– With WWE Hall of Famer Sting celebrating his birthday today, WWE released a new Milestones video showcasing Sting’s championship victories. You can check out that video below.

