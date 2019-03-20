Various News: Mark Henry Set for Raw Viewing Party Tour, UUDD Tournament Continues, WWE Milestones Showcases Sting’s Title Victories

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry announced this week that he will be going on tour for a set of Raw viewing parties throughout the spring and summer in various cities across the country. You can check out his announcement below.

Bam 🔥 People of earth go to my site to see when I’ll be near you. I will be hosting watch party’s where I can be closer to my fans. There will be friends of mine attending and Q&A’s, I’m looking forward to seeing you soon. ⁦@BustedOpenRadio⁩ ⁦ https://t.co/nxGb9Eh5Ot — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 19, 2019

Yoooo… I’m going on tour. Select Monday nights this Spring & Summer I’ll be in cities across the country watching the hottest wrestling action. Come hang out, say hello, eat, drink, take selfies, and talk wrestling. https://t.co/jW9r6PonuC #causethatswhatido @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/813egHGXPz — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 19, 2019

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown championship tournament video featuring Mikaze and Killian Dain. You can check out that new video below. There’s also another UUDD video featuring Ember Moon vs. Woods on Super Smash Bros.





– With WWE Hall of Famer Sting celebrating his birthday today, WWE released a new Milestones video showcasing Sting’s championship victories. You can check out that video below.