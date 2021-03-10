wrestling / News
Mark Henry Shares Footage of His Son Competing in Amateur Wrestling
– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared some footage on Twitter of his son Jacob competing in amateur wrestling and making the varsity wrestling team. You can check out that footage, along with comments from veteran WWE and AEW stars below.
Henry tweeted, “Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS.”
Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS pic.twitter.com/Y0tytyBBYI
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 9, 2021
Jacob! 🧷 https://t.co/decbs4eBLL
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 9, 2021
Wooooooo 🤘🏻
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 10, 2021
Whoa! Jacob is a monster now! 💪🏽
— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) March 9, 2021
Halls of pain reopened under new management!😎💪 https://t.co/3cUhd8eM5n
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021
Awesome!!!!!
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021
He’s got some legs and hips. That’s a powerful base. He’s going to be a handful on the mat
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 9, 2021
🙌🏿🙏🏾
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) March 10, 2021
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 10, 2021
Get it Jacob!! Great job kiddo!! https://t.co/y7LoYqZ6hB
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 9, 2021
