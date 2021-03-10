wrestling / News

Mark Henry Shares Footage of His Son Competing in Amateur Wrestling

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Henry - WWE Hall of Fame

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared some footage on Twitter of his son Jacob competing in amateur wrestling and making the varsity wrestling team. You can check out that footage, along with comments from veteran WWE and AEW stars below.

Henry tweeted, “Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mark Henry, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading