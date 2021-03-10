Mark Henry Shares Footage of His Son Competing in Amateur Wrestling

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared some footage on Twitter of his son Jacob competing in amateur wrestling and making the varsity wrestling team. You can check out that footage, along with comments from veteran WWE and AEW stars below.

Henry tweeted, “Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS.”

Wooooooo 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 10, 2021

Whoa! Jacob is a monster now! 💪🏽 — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) March 9, 2021

Halls of pain reopened under new management!😎💪 https://t.co/3cUhd8eM5n — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021

Awesome!!!!! — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021

He’s got some legs and hips. That’s a powerful base. He’s going to be a handful on the mat — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/GDyCi4yLnA — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 10, 2021