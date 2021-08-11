Mark Henry Says Sting Makes Him Feel Like He Could Wrestle Again

Mark Henry isn’t currently planning on getting in the ring, but he says seeing Sting compete makes him think he could do it. Henry, who will be part of the broadcast team for AEW Rampage, spoke with 940 WINZ promoting this week’s premiere and talked about his role on the show and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether he’ll compete in AEW: “I won’t be in the ring as of right now. Even though Sting has made me feel like even at 50, I should be able to get back in the ring.”

On whether he could be so amped from his broadcasting that he decides to step into the ring: “If that happens, it’s going to be a surprise to me. That will be a surprise, man. I am no spring chicken. [laughs]”

On his responsibilities on Rampage as a broadcaster: “We want to make sure that the fans tune in, not only for Wednesday’s on TNT, but they tune in for Friday. The only way to do that is to put your best foot forward and that’s exactly what we are doing. Look at our announce team. Having Excalibur and Taz, who have been on together hundreds of times and then, you add Chris Jericho who is one of the elites of the elite wrestlers in the world. Then, you bring in ‘The World Strongest Man’ for my analysis, and not only will I be on the announce table, I will be leaving the table and I will go in the back after matches and I will ask the hard questions and get the emotion from the talent in real-time, which is not done on wrestling program and right now. So it is cool to be able to go and do something that’s not being done.”