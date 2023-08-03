– Ahead of last night’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Henry discussed the milestone with 10 Tampa Bay, and he was asked about what it would take for him to have one last match in the ring. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“You know, I threaten my son all the time. I say, ‘Listen man, if you do that one more time, part two of my killing spree is gonna start’, and he’ll say, ‘You ain’t gonna do nothing.’ He’s probably right. It’s in there, but I don’t know what it will take to bring it out.”