Mark Henry Was Surprised by WWE Releasing Braun Strowman

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his surprise over WWE releasing former Universal Champion Braun Strowman in the latest round of talent cuts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on WWE’s release of Braun Strowman: “To me, it was only one and that was Braun Strowman because Braun had been doing so well. Especially with all the stuff that he did leading up into WrestleMania with Jacob Fatu and even before Jacob Fatu, the work that he did with big boy Bronson Reed, like he shined.”

On why Strowman was cut: “Everybody that he tagged with, everything that he did but you know what man, it’s not always about your talent or your performance. Sometimes your mouth, or sometimes you get in your own way, which I called and asked somebody and I’m like ‘Man why him? He was doing good.’ And he was like, ‘Man sometimes you know, people can be abrasive.'”