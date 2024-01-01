Mark Henry Names Swerve Strickland As 2023’s Breakout Wrestler

Mark Henry believes that Swerve Strickland was the breakout wrestling star of 2023. Henry recently spoke on Premiere Live TV about his pick for the talent who had the biggest breakout year, naming Strickland as his pick and explaining why.

“He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23,” Henry said (per Fightful). “But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part.”

Henry continued, “Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain in order for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated.”