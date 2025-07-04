Mark Henry Tells Talent Not To Rush Following WWE Night of Champions Table Spot

Mark Henry wants wrestlers to stop rushing their in-ring work following the table spot with CM Punk, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE Night of Champions. Reed and Breakker put Punk through a table during his match with John Cena at the PPV, and Henry opined on Busted Open Radio that the spot could have resulted in Punk getting hurt.

“My message to those guys: When you’re in the ring, or outside, or wherever, there’s never a rush, so much that you… rush something where somebody could’ve gotten hurt,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because Punk really could’ve gotten hurt when they both put him through the table. Take your time!”

Cena was able to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship over Punk at the PPV When Seth Rollins hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase.