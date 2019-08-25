wrestling / News

Mark Henry Talks About Discovering Bianca BelAir Through Crossfit

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mark Henry spoke about how he discovered NXT wrestler Bianca Belair after watching her compete in CrossFit. Here are highlights:

On how inexperienced he was at the start of his career: “It was pretty easy for me to react but I had no clue what the hell I was doing in [the ring]. I was so dangerous, man. I was a bag of hammer and pliers. You’d get hurt. I had no experience whatsoever; I was just a fan, and Vince McMahon saw me mention that I was a fan and they came after me. I’m really glad they did.”

On Bianca BelAir: “It’s more wrestlers have to be extroverts – you have to transcend whatever sport you’re in. Like Bianca Belair, I saw her in CrossFit. She wore bright colors, and tutus, and bows, and when she talked, she spoke with eloquence and excitement. And that’s what a wrestler is. If you see those people and they’re unbelievably athletic, it’s tailor-made. Go get them. Say, ‘Hey, you need to make the transition.'”

