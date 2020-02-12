wrestling / News
Mark Henry Tells The Rock That Simone Johnson Is Already Working Hard at the Performance Center
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Simone Johnson recently signed with WWE. Her father, former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, later shared a congratulatory message he wrote for her on social media. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who was previously stablemates with The Rock in the Nation of Domination, later responded to his message via Twitter.
According to Mark Henry, Simone Johnson is already doing hard work at the WWE Performance Center. Henry replied to Rock’s message, “Bro I’m here at PC she working hard. @TheRock.” You can check out that tweet below.
Bro I’m here at PC she working hard. @TheRock https://t.co/5nkQsSA6IE
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) February 11, 2020
