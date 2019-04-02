– Mark Henry spoke to Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc about the Nation of Domination potentially going into the WWE Hall of Fame and The Rock’s crazy workouts (transcript via WrestlingInc)

On The Nation of Domination: “Of course. You have already three of the best wrestlers in the world and three guys in that faction already in it,” Henry said of himself, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. “It’s just a matter of time until D-Lo Brown gets in. He’s the only odd man out, him and Owen Hart. So, I’m looking forward to seeing those guys go in then we’ll have six guys in the Hall of Fame [counting the eventual induction of The Rock].”

On The Rock’s Work Ethic: “He’s crazy. He’s the hardest working human being on earth. If there’s somebody who works harder than him, I’d like to meet him…. He’s obsessively wanting to win and hyper-competitive. There’s no amount of money or accolades that will take away his competitive edge”