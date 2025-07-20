Mark Henry Predicts The Rock Will Appear at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made a bold prediction for WWE SummerSlam 2025, predicting that The Rock will make a return, reinserting himself back into the storyline with Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry thinks The Rock will return at SummerSlam: “This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and the Rock. Cody even called him out.”

On Cody Rhodes mentioning The Rock on SmackDown: “Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward The Rock being involved in this ordeal. And we’ll see how that works out, but being that it’s a Street Fight, that gives even more credence to the fact that everything won’t be structured and it won’t be a DQ if the Rock did show his ugly face.”

Back at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to sell his soul to him. John Cena then turned heel, joining forces with The Rock.

Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The Rock has not been announced or advertised as appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2025.