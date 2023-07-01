– While recapping AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed the event and said it was one of the best pay-per-view events he’s ever seen. Mark Henry said on the event (via WrestlingInc.com),”One of the best pay-per-views that I have ever seen card-wise, talent-wise, performance-wise, like there was no weaknesses.”

Henry added on nitpicking about the event, “We can nitpick — everybody that’s got a pair of lips can nitpick –— but nothing was substantial to nitpick and it’s a waste of breath to actually do it.” Co-host Bully Ray agreed with Henry that there wasn’t “a lot to nitpick” about the show. He also said it was a “highly entertaining pay-per-view.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II was held last Sunday (June 25) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.