Mark Henry Thinks Current In-Ring Storytelling Lacks the Struggle

– During a recent interview with Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed his view on in-ring storytelling and the lack of suspension of disbelief when watching wrestling today, noting that in-ring storytelling in wrestling now lacks the struggle. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on how it hurts for him to watch wrestling: “I watch it and it hurts. The number one thing that people don’t do in wrestling is the struggle. I was taught the struggle in wrestling… I know what’s going to happen with most matches because they don’t disguise it, they don’t allow you to go into a blind belief, a suspended belief to where you don’t see it.”

On his approach to storytelling: “I should be able to pick up every human in the ring but there’s a time when you’re not supposed to. So now I got to, you know, go punch at somebody and hit the pole and now my hand hurt and I now I try to pick him, I can’t pick him up; it’s the storytelling of where you go in match.”