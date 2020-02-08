Mark Henry Thinks Goldberg Wants A Great Match With Bray Wyatt At Super Showdown

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry spoke about why he’s excited for Goldberg’s match with The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown on February 27.

He said: “The Fiend kinda scares me. I am so glad that I’ve been able to stay away from the business and not be tormented by The Fiend. That would be the worst thing ever. But Bill is not the one. This is one of those matches that if it is done right it can be one of those that we really talk about and it’s like ‘Where has this Bill been? Where has this Goldberg been?’ and I think he realizes that and he wants that. A lot of people would not want to work up to that standard, but he’s a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the best wrestling personalities that was ever created and ever entertained us. So I’m excited about it. I don’t know if even that spot did it justice. I don’t think he had to be in the arena for it to get over. I think him walking off the screen pissed off, set the tempo for what it is and Bray Wyatt is just so damn good. You talk about somebody that keeps your attention, he keeps your attention. He goes into laughter, he goes into anger, he goes into frustration as good as any actor I have ever seen. I think that maybe we’ll see both in Saudi. I think that we will see The Fiend and we will see Bray Wyatt. This is a way that you can add more depth to that character and he needs to be schizophrenic. I can see him coming in and out and that would be very pleasing.”