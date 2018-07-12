wrestling / News
Mark Henry Thinks the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley Feud Has Helped Both Men
– Mark Henry spoke on the latest Busted Open Radio show about the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley feud and more. Audio and highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the Reigns vs. Lashley feud helping both men: “The fans are getting a chance to see two big physically impressive tough guys go at it. That’s how I feel about Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. I feel like, ‘Oh s**t, let’s go! Put ’em in there, let ’em go!’ Like they are ready to do something that hasn’t been done in a long while. And that thing is to take over the show without bells and whistles.”
On not having a gimmick match for their Extreme Rules bout: “A lot of times you’re like, oh, it’s a cage match, it’s a falls count anywhere. It’s pot pans and chairs and ladders. It’s nothing [in this feud]. They don’t need anything. It’s two big strong physically impressive guys that need to get in there and punch each other in the face. Everybody is ready to see it.”
"They don't need anything… Everybody is ready to see it"
– @TheMarkHenry and @davidlagreca1 agree: @WWERomanReigns vs @fightbobby is a brawl that everyone wants to see. No gimmick match necessary. pic.twitter.com/63LNlR37M0
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 10, 2018