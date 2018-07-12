Mark Henry Thinks the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley Feud Has Helped Both Men

– Mark Henry spoke on the latest Busted Open Radio show about the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley feud and more. Audio and highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Reigns vs. Lashley feud helping both men: “The fans are getting a chance to see two big physically impressive tough guys go at it. That’s how I feel about Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. I feel like, ‘Oh s**t, let’s go! Put ’em in there, let ’em go!’ Like they are ready to do something that hasn’t been done in a long while. And that thing is to take over the show without bells and whistles.”

On not having a gimmick match for their Extreme Rules bout: “A lot of times you’re like, oh, it’s a cage match, it’s a falls count anywhere. It’s pot pans and chairs and ladders. It’s nothing [in this feud]. They don’t need anything. It’s two big strong physically impressive guys that need to get in there and punch each other in the face. Everybody is ready to see it.”