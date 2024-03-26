– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed how The Rock has looked on WWE TV, noting that The Rock’s performance has made the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins look like “side chicks.” Henry stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I feel like The Rock has come in and somewhat made Roman and Cody and Seth side chicks. The Rock is a polarizing figure. One of the most famous people on earth, just by sight. You look at him and you go ‘Oh, that’s The Rock. I saw him in this series. I saw him in this series. I saw him…he’s Black Adam.’ The Rock is The Rock…And The Rock knows how to be a star. Some guys have become stars, but Rock already knows the formula. And he’s going to stick to the formula.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 1, The Rock will be stepping into the ring as he teams with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.