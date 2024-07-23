Mark Henry Thinks It Wasn’t Joe Hendry’s Time to Win the Title Yet

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on TNA Slammiversary and Joe Hendry not winning the TNA World Title, which has been a controversial decision. Henry thinks TNA made the right call with having Nic Nemeth win the title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Joe Hendry not winning at Slammiversary: “After thinking about it, I would’ve held off [on Hendry]. Having him in a match with multiple people spreads the attention, and I would want to focus [on him].”

On why it wasn’t Hendry’s time: “You want the platform. You want all the eyes to be on you. Him winning that match, there would’ve been Nic’s story. There would’ve been everybody that was involved. So no, I don’t think it was his time.”