– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the recent return of the Wyatt Sicks to WWE TV. They appeared on WWE SmackDown last week, attacking the tag team division to close out the show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the Wyatt Sicks: “When you have something that’s of an alternative, futuristic, spiritual realm, something that’s completely different, then you gotta allow it to be different. You can’t just do matches. You can’t just have backstage promos with them talking. Man, this is the time to do cinematic stuff. Man, they could do so much. I see a vision for it, but it ain’t about what I see, it’s about what they see.”

On not wanting the Wyatt Sicks to become another failed faction: “We don’t want it to be another unsuccessful faction because you look at the history of wrestling, for all the successful factions; Horseman, Nation, DX. Then, you have these factions that just fell on deaf ears,” Henry said. “I want them to be listed as one of the factions that we all remember.”