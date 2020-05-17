Mark Henry Threatens to Sue Lio Rush For Slander Over Twitter Rant

Lio Rush went off on Mark Henry on Twitter this past week, which has led to a threat of legal action from the WWE Hall of Famer. Rush got the issue started late last week when he went on Twitter to attack Henry over a video in which Henry addressed a past issue between the two, in which Henry said he tried to help Rush navigate his various backstage issues during his time in WWE.

Henry previously said on Busted Open Radio during the period when Rush was off TV due to heat on him backstage that “I pulled him aside the last time I saw him and told him ‘I’m hearing stuff in the locker room. What’s wrong?’ He said nothing’s wrong. It was a blatant lie to my face. I let him know that if he has a question, right now is the time to do that. You’re likely not going to run into someone who knows the system like I know the system. He didn’t do that. He lied to my face. Sometimes you have to talk to people that know more than you do.”

Rush posted to Twitter on Thursday in an extended series of tweets in which he initially tried to get Henry to put him on Busted Open Radio so they could discuss the issue. He then said that the number Henry gave him doesn’t work and said, “This needs to be addressed. Because you out here STILL lying on my name to this day. Don’t even know why I’m entertaining this. Keep my name in your mouth, if you please. You literally have nothing better to do then to continue to talk s**t on a situation that happened over a year ago about a 25 year old who just lost his damn job. … Sorry guys, but I’ve been holding my breathe for way too long. People like this need to get called out. It’s sickening, it’s disappointing and extremely discouraging. I love my fans and I pray that one day in the future the state of this kind of matter progresses. … And this is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly.”

Speaking with TMZ, as you can see below, Henry says that he’s considering legal action because of slander and said Rush is only going after him to get publicity for his new album, noting, “The reason he came out with it now, is because he knew I get a lot of attention and I have a lot of followers. And he released an album or a song or something, and he wanted to use that to further his — you know, get some attention, get some buzz. Not mad at him. If he would have called me I would have done it anyways, we just would have worked it. I mean, I would have really talked it up, we would have made world news. But now, he said something slanderous. And you can’t question my blackness, like nobody can pull my black card, no. Not allowed, nobody. If you go down to the Performance Center in NXT, probably 25 I think, people of color in the facility. Probably about 80-plus percent, I helped get them there. I mean, it’s completely the opposite. For him to go there was absolutely was the worst thing he could have possibly done. And you know, it’s one of those things. If I take legal action for slander, then I will, but I’m not sure yet.”

When asked if he was considering legal action, he said, “Yeah, this is too much. Like, this is not a wrestling angle. This is him trying to get attention for himself … I don’t wanna do it, because it’s gonna cost him money and it’s gonna cost me money. He need to apologize and own up to the fact that, you know, ‘I made a mistake, I embellished a little bit. A lot, and I was trying to get some buzz and I shouldn’t have done that.’ Like, that’s what he’s going to have to do. He said that I’m a part of the problem. I’m one of those black people that try to keep other black people from making it. And it’s just hurtful.”

Rush has yet to comment.

This is the call in number. 866-685-2623 ask for Gabby. https://t.co/z0fycioPXw — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 14, 2020

This number isn’t working. Unless you forgot to pay the bill. Maybe you need to budget your money a bit better. https://t.co/8ve3s5gNbT — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Hey @TheMarkHenry , this needs to be addressed. Because you out here STILL lying on my name to this day. pic.twitter.com/J9qfNT1412 — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Don’t even know why I’m entertaining this. Keep my name in your mouth if you please. You literally have nothing better to do then to continue to talk 💩on a situation that happened over a year ago about a 25 year old who just lost his damn job. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

Sorry guys, but I’ve been holding my breathe for way too long. People like this need to get called out. It’s sickening, it’s disappointing and extremely discouraging. I love my fans and i pray that one day in the future the state of this kind of matter progresses. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020