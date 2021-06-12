Mark Henry On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Decision To Leave WWE, Biggest Areas AEW Can Improve In

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mark Henry discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him leaving WWE, areas of improvement for AEW, and much more. You can read Mark Henry’s comments below.

Mark Henry on Vince McMahon’s reaction to him leaving WWE: “I told Vince, ‘Man, I hope you don’t have any ill-will or negative feelings.’ He said, ‘Mark, I know you’re gonna do great at whatever you do. You approach things from a point of not wanting to fail, as opposed to wanting to have success. Those people always do good. I just can’t do it right now.’ I said, ‘I appreciate you being honest with me because if I was to sit around and wait, I don’t think anybody beneath you is gonna call me and tell me straight up what it is.’ I think some people are fearful I’m gonna be better at their jobs than they are, which I probably would.”

On joining AEW and areas that the company can improve in: “We have to work on the social media aspect of what’s going out and what’s being portrayed that you want to be an example of what people see. AEW is more brash and has more of an adult feel, but you have to counter-balance that. You have to do stuff in the community and with live events where you give back to the city and be an example instead of a problem. Wrestling-wise, I want to see less…I want everyone to watch the matches before them because there is a repetition thing. Someone will do a tope and the next match will have two topes and the next will have three. Stop trying to out-do what you saw before and find something else to do. Repetition is a pet peeve of mine and I feel you’re not watching the product if you go do something and someone else did the same thing. I love the Bucks doing superkicks. Why are there three matches on the card where someone does a superkick before them? If that was me, I would be upset about it.”

