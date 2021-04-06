Mark Henry Expects WALTER To Be World Champion In WWE, Teases One More Match Before Retiring

Mark Henry recently joined The Run-In on BT Sport, and he turned his attention to NXT UK star WALTER. Not only did Henry discuss WALTER’s potential, but he also teased a potential match against him.

When asked about WALTER’s talent, Henry made it clear that he thinks he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE sooner rather than later.

“I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be a world champion within the next two or three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and he wants to get better, you will see WALTER as a world champion.”

Henry then teased that he wants one more match before retiring and that WALTER could be the right opponent for him.

“I want to have one more match before I completely say I’m never gonna wrestle again, and WALTER is one of those guys. He may need to be in the Hall of Pain.

Henry last competed in WWE as a participant in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.