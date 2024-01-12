Mark Henry Says He Wanted To Take On An Executive Role In WWE

Mark Henry recently talked about how he pushed to land an executive role when he was in WWE. Henry spoke with The Smooth Vega Podcast and talked about how he wanted to take on a larger role in the company, but was told that they didn’t want to do “on the job training” for him. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he’s learned in AEW: “There’s a lot I know now, that I didn’t know when I was at WWE. I learned a lot these last three years at AEW… I’d have just said [if I was an executive in WWE], ‘Hey, I’mma make you the special assistant to the chairman, this is what I want you to accomplish every day’ and just go with that. But, that’s not what happened.”

On telling Vince McMahon about his ambitions: “I told him, ‘I wanna win.’ And not just win as far as who’s the person holding the title over their head, but I want to be connected with success is what turned me on. It ain’t like the days of looking at hot girls, don’t do it for me.”