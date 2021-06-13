Mark Henry Wants to Bring Braun Strowman Into AEW

Mark Henry says he’s interested in trying to bring Braun Strowman into AEW. Henry recently spoke with TMZ and was asked about whether he was trying to bring Strowman into the company considering their connection and WWE’s release of the man.

Henry, who had a big role in bringing Strowman into WWE initially, told the site that the recent WWE release was “Super high on my list. It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides. Hopefully by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August, I think the middle of August, then we could have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there’s interest on both sides. I love that dude.”

He added, “I talked to him, I mentored him but I tell him all the time, I can’t talk business. When your contract expires, you call and let me know and then we’ll have a talk.”