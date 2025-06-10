Mark Henry Wants John Cena To Act Like Thanos in His Promos

– Speaking on recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes John Cena should act like Thanos in his promos while dealing with a returning Ron Killings, aka R-Truth. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on why John Cena should act like Thanos: “If I’m John Cena, I’m Thanos now. I cut a promo that’s going to scorch the earth. ‘Truth, you hit me from behind? You hit me when I wasn’t looking? Now I see you. When I was thinking about leaving, I’m not thinking about leaving right now.”

On how it should set up a rematch at SummerSlam: ” I’m thinking about how I’m going to end your career. You’re going to have the shortest damn tenure back with this company that anybody ever had. Ever. And I want you at SummerSlam. I’m going to put you on the biggest stage you’ve ever been on just so I can throw you off it.'”

Killings made a shocking return to WWE last weekend at Money in the Bank, attacking Cena and helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat Cena and Logan Paul. On last night’s Raw, Killings declared himself as R-Truth no longer, and he’s going by Ron Killings now. He also shaved off his braids.

Cena will defend his title later this month at WWE Night of Champions 2025 against CM Punk. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.