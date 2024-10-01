Mark Henry Wants a Rhea Ripley Win at WWE Bad Blood

– During are recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed his support for Rhea Ripley beating Liv Morgan this weekend at WWE Bad Blood. He said on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com), “If she wins, I’m gonna be happy because that means that the story is not over and Dom and Liv are going to keep on trying to do her dirty and we get more of that saga. So, yeah, I’m actually praying that Rhea wins.”

Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Champion this weekend at WWE Bad Blood. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.