Mark Henry Shares Update On His Weight Loss Quest: ’20 Pounds To Go’

Mark Henry recently took to Twitter to share a photo of his continued weight loss. The World’s Strongest Man posted a picture of himself and added “20 pounds to go” as the caption to note his quest to match a certain target weight.

Natalya, Renee Paquette, and others were among those who replied to the tweet to congratulate the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee on the feat.

When discussing a potential return to in-ring action, Henry mentioned in an interview on Busted Open Radio back in February that he was 325 pounds and “lighter and trimmer” than he’d ever been.

You can view the photo below.

Proud of you! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 22, 2021