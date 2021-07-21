Mark Henry on What AEW Can Improve On, AEW Working With Other Promotions

Mark Henry weighed in on where he believes AEW can improve upon what they’re doing in a new interview. Henry spoke with the Battleground Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s need to strengthen its media and community outreach: “We have to do more of this. Marketing and creating relationships with the media. Not just the big media but the grassroots media, podcasts, companies that are interesting in pro wrestling, not only to market, but just fans. And community involvement. We will be reaching out to people who are terminally ill, as I will today on Twitter after I get through talking to you guys. We’re going to go to the Boys and Girls clubs in the communities that we go to. The Special Olympics, Wounded Warriors and different things that deal with our military. There’s something coming up in Jacksonville where the police officers that train the K9’s, we’re going to go and pick up those guys. So it’s like, we’re going to touch everything we can in the communities we go to, to let people know we’re not just trying to take. We’re trying to give as well.”

On having worked his entire career in WWE: “I wish that I could’ve spent a little more time working in Japan and working in Mexico. But I traveled all over the world. I went to those places, it just wasn’t for an extended amount of time. You go into Japan for two days and you work a couple of places. Yokohama, Tokyo, get back on the plane, come home. We did Monterrey, we did Mexico City, we did Pachuca, we did Puerto Rico, we did the Dominican Republic. We would go up to Canada and do every province. There was no place left untouched. Now I want to do that with AEW.”

On AEW’s work with other promotions like Impact and the NWA: “I thought ‘what a novel concept.’ Give the fans what they want and not have it be one sided. And I think that, coming up, it’s going to be really interesting to see a relationship between Jay White and Kenny Omega, what’s going to happen. Jay pretty much ran Kenny out of the Bullet Club, out of Japan. And now here they are back in America, where people can see them, on a week to week basis in Impact. It’s going to be good, it’s going to be good for pro wrestling.”

On a possible supershow with other companies: “I think AEW is doing it on its own. We don’t really need anybody else to do that. It’s cool to have the Forbidden Door and to be able to work with Impact and (NWA) Power. It’s more organized than something that’s a collective. I don’t necessarily think that it’s needed because we’re already doing it.”