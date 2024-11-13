Mark Henry on What Stood Out About Bianca Belair When He Recruited Her

In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry recalled recruiting Bianca Belair after she impressed him during a Crossfit competition. He spoke about what it was about the WWE Superstar that stood out at the time.

He said: “She’s doing an event, and then she turns a backflip. And then she does a cartwheel to the next event…To myself, I said, ‘Hey. Will you stop doing that? Like, you burning off energy. You’re gonna lose.’ She didn’t lose. When you can showboat and have fun and you can still win, and everybody else is breathing heavy and huffing and puffing and about to pass out, I knew what kind of shape, I knew what kind of work she did. She overworked. Man, she was impressive. She had a damn Mickey Mouse bow in her hair, with a fluffy tutu on that she made…she wanted to be different. That’s wrestling. That’s not Crossfit…that got my attention.“