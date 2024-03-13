– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about how important WrestleMania 40 is to the future of wrestling and what’s at stake for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on what’s at stake for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania: “For the future of wrestling, for the future of Cody Rhodes, it’s big. There’s a lot on the table. Roman Reigns is Teflon, and you know what I’ve been seeing online a lot lately? There are a collection of people that want to see Roman take the title through and break the longest reign for holding the title.” To b

On who he thinks should win: “I only feel like that’s valuable if you’re defending it. I feel like that’s out the window. I don’t have a problem whatsoever with Cody winning at WrestleMania and then we get to see a new reign get started, so let’s go. I’m a Cody Crybaby, I’m all in.”

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ rematch will take place at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 on April 7. The event will be held on April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.