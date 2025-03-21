Mark Henry Weighs In On Who Cody Rhodes May Turn To For Help In John Cena Feud

Cody Rhodes is battling a force in John Cena and The Rock (and maybe Travis Scott) at WrestleMania, and Mark Henry weighed in on who Rhodes may be able to rely on for help. Henry commented on the matter on Busted Open Radio, noting that Rhodes’ options for allies are a bit dry.

“Who’s the one that actually went at The Rock?,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Who can come to Cody’s rescue? Cody, he’s pissed off a lot of people that helped him.”

He continued, “You start with Sami Zayn, then you get to Kevin Owens, then you get to Roman [Reigns]. He chose Roman Reigns to help him [at WWE Bad Blood] over Kevin Owens, which didn’t go over well. And Roman is wanting separation from everybody. Who’s there for Cody? [CM] Punk could be there.”

Rhodes will face Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41.