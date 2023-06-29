Mark Henry On Why He Decided To Leave WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke about why he chose to leave WWE in 2021 after 25 years with the company. He eventually became a coach in AEW and interviewer for Rampage. Here are highlights:

On leaving WWE: “From a business standpoint, I wanted a position in the office because I didn’t want to wrestle anymore, and they wouldn’t hire me. I didn’t have experience on the corporate side, or the business side, or the executive side, or however you want to phrase it … I was not given that opportunity.”

On his eye for talent: “What people didn’t know is God gave me vision, and I can see where a wrestler can make it or not and there are people not even in the wrestling business and that I see them and I go ‘Wow, they would be a great wrestler.'”