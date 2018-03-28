Mark Henry Will Be The Guest of Honor At WaleMania IV

PWInsider reports that Mark Henry will be the guest of honor at MLW: Walemania IV on April 5 at the Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans. Henry will be part of a special meet and greet for golden and premium ticket-holders at 7 PM to 8:30 PM. At 9 PM, he will be part of the MLW Radio x Post Wrestling LIVE panel hosted by John Pollock and Wai Ting.

A limited supply of General Admission tickets are available at TicketFly. The event will also include a performance from Wale, an after party and more.

EVENT INFORMATION FOR WALEMANIA IV ON APRIL 5TH:

– 7pm to 8:30pm [Golden and Platinum ticket holders ONLY]: Meet & Greet party with special guest Mark Henry. You’ll have early access to the venue and are guaranteed seats for the live podcast.

– 9pm to 10:15pm [Golden, Platinum & GA ticket holders]: MLW Radio LIVE podcast with special guests including Mark Henry and more to be announced featuring a Q & A with fans.

– 10:15pm to Closing [ALL ticket holders]: New Orleans style After Party featuring Wale performing LIVE! Party with pro wrestling luminaries and MLW Radio personalities. Bottle service is available.

Tickets are priced between $15-$150 with a limited number of VIP Packages also available. Limited tickets will be available at the door unless it sells out in advance. You can find more information here.