Mark Henry Thinks Women’s TItle Should Have Main Evented AEW Revolution

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry said that he believes the women’s title match should have been the main event of last Saturday’s AEW Revolution PPV. The match between Toni Storm and Mariah May happened in the middle of the card. Jon Moxley vs. Cope was the last match of the show.

Henry said: “It should have been the main event, it should have been the final shot, it should have been the ending to a great damn pay-per-view. I would have subtracted five minutes from every match. Regardless of star power, Cope as they call him and Moxley, they’re stars. But that’s a case where star power don’t matter, when you go with the best thing, you go with the best thing.“