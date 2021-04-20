Mark Henry Explains Why He Wants To Wrestle Last Match At Age 50

Mark Henry recently appeared on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, and Henry discussed why he wants to wrestle another match. When Booker asked him about getting back in the ring and his motivations for returning for one more match, Henry made it clear that he had a few reasons in mind.

“There’s a lot of kids who didn’t get to see me wrestle,” Henry said. “They’ve only saw me on YouTube. It’s been enough time that has passed. Also, I quit before I had a last match. Before I waved at everybody and had the pink jacket on. I’m sorry I lied to you that I was leaving and retiring. I own it. I did not get that match where you go and pay tribute to the fans and you go and wrestle somebody that is up-and-coming and talented and you give them what we call ‘the rub.’ I didn’t do that and I feel guilty. That’s why I’m doing it.”

Henry also joked about the real reason he wants to do his last match at 50 years or older.

“I figured I’m gonna wait until I’m 50 so the expectation is lower and people don’t expect me to go out there and have a 20-minute five-star match,” he said. “I’m gonna go out there in really good shape. I’m already 80 pounds lighter than I was when I had my last match, and it’s going to take a good man to beat me, but it might not take them long…I don’t know where it’s going to be, but the money has got to be right. I want oxygen at Gorilla when I walk through the curtain, all green M&Ms, a Porkchop sandwich [laughs].”

Henry last wrestled at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event back in 2018 as part of the Rumble match.