Mark Henry Says Wrestler’s Court Was About ‘Entertainment’, Not Bullying

Back in the day, one of the things a wrestler had to deal with backstage in WWE was something called ‘Wrestler’s Court’. If that wrestler slighted someone else on the roster for whatever reason, they were “tried” and a punishment was handed down. While some have spoken out against it in the past (notably CM Punk), others like Booker T have said it’s useful in policing the locker room. Mark Henry also defended it in an interview with the Huge Pop podcast (via Wrestling Inc).

He said: “It’s not bullying, it’s meant to entertain. I think the people that were in wrestler’s court that took it so seriously that they felt bullied, all they had to do was go and buy a bottle of Jack Daniels, because the number one rule was that the rule — the judge could always be bought. All you had to do was drop about 23 bucks, 25 bucks, go and buy a bottle of Jack Daniels, and then all you’ve got to do is sit in on the counter.“