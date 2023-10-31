Mark Henry On Which Wrestling Moments Made Him Proud

Mark Henry has recently shared his thoughts in which wrestling moments have made his proud. The WWE Hall of Famer, who works in AEW now, spoke with the A to Z Podcast and talked about how his pushing for more diversity in representation led to a couple of moments that he was very happy to see.

“People looked at black people as being one-dimensional and you’ve got to be the bad guy or be the guy dancing with the bird on your shoulder … I wanted more diversity,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “I took a lot of pride in that and those people are flourishing today. I feel like I did my part. Probably the proudest I’ve been was Bianca [Belair] and Sasha [Banks] headlining WrestleMania and being in the main event.”

He continued, “But in the same year, Jade Cargill was 30-0 and had the TBS Women’s title, and was one of the best female wrestlers in the world. You start to feel like, ‘Damn, I know what I’m doing,’ and you just want other people to see the vision.”

Henry scouted Belair and encouraged her to come into WWE.