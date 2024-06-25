– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled the amazing talent pool that came out of WWE’s developmental system in OVW in the 2000s, and how NXT benefitted from the groundwork laid down by OVW and FCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the top talents to come out of OVW: “You look at who was there… Myself, Big Show. They brought in CM Punk. They brought in Randy Orton. They brought in Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin. They brought in Mickie James. They brought in John Cena, Batista. And the list goes on and on and on. Hall of Fame people. Some of these people [at first] are not good. But it’s amazing what six months will do. Look at them now.”

The “World’s Strongest Man” would then mention how these former developmental territories laid the groundwork for “NXT” and how the early TV exposure for today’s young wrestlers differs from the mid-2000s.

On how NXT benefitted from OVW and FCW: “NXT is benefiting from the sweat of OVW and FCW. They are benefiting, and those talents at NXT every week until they get moved up, the world gets to see. So, it forces you to keep your body right. It forces you to get better every week. The process is sped up because it’s on TV.”