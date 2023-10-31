Mark Henry Details WWE’s Choice for His World Heavyweight Victory

Speaking recently with A to Z Podcast, Mark Henry shared some background on the decision to put him in the winner’s circle with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title in 2011 (via Wrestling Inc). According to Henry, the career choices he made won over the fans to the point that WWE felt compelled to grant him the title. You can find a few highlights on the subject from Henry and watch the full interview below.

On his position with the fanbase that led to the decision: “The whole point of me winning was based off like a whole career of not politicking to be the guy. It got to the point to where every time I lost, the crowd would say, ‘Bullshit, no that ain’t right,’ and then they ended up having to do the right thing. My career forced them to do the right thing.”

On the summary of his conversation with Vince McMahon before his winning match: “Well, I guess, since the crowd turns on us every time you lose, I guess you’re going over tonight.”