Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Results from Wrestlecon: The Briscoes Beat the Rottweilers

Wrestlecon held the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow last night in Dallas, with the Briscoes beating the Rottweilers in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Bandido def. Mike Bailey

* Mia Yim def. Athena

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Timothy Thatcher

* Taya Valkyrie def. Johnny Wrestlecon

* Rey Horus, Laredo Kid & Michael Oku def. Josh Alexander, Black Taurus & Ace Austin

* Minoru Suzuki def. Biff Busick

* Atsushi Onita, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Juice Robinson & Colt Cabana (w/ Super Leather) def. PCO, Jimmy Wang Yang, Barry Horowitz, Dirty Dango & nZo)

* The Briscoes def. The Rottweilers (Homicide & Low Ki)

