wrestling / News

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Results from Wrestlecon: The Briscoes Beat the Rottweilers

April 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlecon Supershow Image Credit: Wrestlecon

Wrestlecon held the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow last night in Dallas, with the Briscoes beating the Rottweilers in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Bandido def. Mike Bailey
* Mia Yim def. Athena
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Timothy Thatcher
* Taya Valkyrie def. Johnny Wrestlecon
* Rey Horus, Laredo Kid & Michael Oku def. Josh Alexander, Black Taurus & Ace Austin
* Minoru Suzuki def. Biff Busick
* Atsushi Onita, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Juice Robinson & Colt Cabana (w/ Super Leather) def. PCO, Jimmy Wang Yang, Barry Horowitz, Dirty Dango & nZo)
* The Briscoes def. The Rottweilers (Homicide & Low Ki)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleCon, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading