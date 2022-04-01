wrestling / News
Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Results from Wrestlecon: The Briscoes Beat the Rottweilers
Wrestlecon held the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow last night in Dallas, with the Briscoes beating the Rottweilers in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Bandido def. Mike Bailey
* Mia Yim def. Athena
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Timothy Thatcher
* Taya Valkyrie def. Johnny Wrestlecon
* Rey Horus, Laredo Kid & Michael Oku def. Josh Alexander, Black Taurus & Ace Austin
* Minoru Suzuki def. Biff Busick
* Atsushi Onita, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Juice Robinson & Colt Cabana (w/ Super Leather) def. PCO, Jimmy Wang Yang, Barry Horowitz, Dirty Dango & nZo)
* The Briscoes def. The Rottweilers (Homicide & Low Ki)
Jimmy Wang Yang’s still got it! #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/M46VIV7sor
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
JUSHIN LIGER IS HERE! #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/XxAqRlukBL
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
.@BretHart is at #WrestleCon!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/PYOuo0FaKC
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 1, 2022
HUGE asai moonsault from @SpeedballBailey!! #WrestleCon
▶️https://t.co/igQsM3FrbN pic.twitter.com/9BAPMfkVHa
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 1, 2022
It just feels right. @DanielleMoinet & Dirty Dango. #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/G4Iww5Yfa5
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 1, 2022
Taya CURBSTOMPS Johnny into the kitchen sink for the win and now he must do the dishes for life! #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/zRTFKG8pO5
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
