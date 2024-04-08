wrestling / News
Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Is Now Streaming
The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow from Wrestlecon this past weekend is now available to stream on demand. The lineup includes:
* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander
* Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey
* Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan
* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)
* Michael Oku vs. Titan
* Matt Riddle also set to appear.
The 2024 Wrestlecon Supershow IPPV replay is STREAMING ON DEMAND for @HighspotsTV subscribers:https://t.co/GeSawC69Zl
You can also buy or rent without subscribing here:https://t.co/W3IHcTiDw3
Available on all major app platforms! Check it out today! pic.twitter.com/HgMcNLBQnJ
— WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Cody Rhodes On Sharing His WrestleMania Celebration With Friends & Family, If It Was a Callback To Dusty Rhodes
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage