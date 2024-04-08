Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Is Now Streaming

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow from Wrestlecon this past weekend is now available to stream on demand. The lineup includes:

* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander

* Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey

* Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela

* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan

* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)

* Michael Oku vs. Titan

* Matt Riddle also set to appear.