Mark and Jay Briscoe To Face Each Other At ROH Past vs. Present

ROH tweeted out a video featuring Mark and Jay Briscoe discussing the upcoming ROH Past vs. Present show in Las Vegas on March 14th and who they will face on the show. Jay first suggests that he face Amazing Red, which was the first match in ROH history, but Mark says he wants to be involved too. He then suggests that the Briscoes face Amazing Red and his former partner, AJ Styles, but Jay says AJ might be “a little busy.” The two then go back and forth about their singles matches against each other and who has won the majority of them before deciding to face each other at ROH Past vs. Present.