Mark Shapiro Says Comcast Is ‘Keen’ To Renew PPV Deal With WWE

Mark Shapiro says that Comcast is looking to renew their PPV deal with WWE, and WWE is looking forward to the talks. The TKO executive spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday and said that the two sides are very interested in discussion terms to renew their deal to carry PPVs on Peacock.

“We will get into discussions soon — in the next quarter — when it comes to the PLE’s,” Shapiro said (per Sports Illustrated). “That deal comes up early to mid-part of 2026. Our conversations on our renewal start relatively soon.”

He continued, “In speaking with all the powers at be at Comcast, they are keen to renew and we’re excited to have those conversations. And by the way, Peacock has been a crazy good partner, we’ve been a huge driver of that platform — both in terms of acquisition and retention — and they are making it a priority, so we’re keen to renew with them.”