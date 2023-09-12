TKO President Mark Shapiro Talks First Steps For TKO and WWE Rights Renewals

Speaking to Deadline recently in the wake of Endeavor’s merger with WWE, Mark Shapiro — now-president and COO of the newly-formed TKO Group — shared his thoughts on the company’s plans for the immediate future. According to Shapiro, the dual brands of UFC and WWE possess “a lot less overlap than you’d think,” positioning WWE as an entity that “kind of indexes more entertainment. Versus MMA, which indexes extremely diverse, very international, and kind of college age.” Shapiro classified WWE as more “family-centric” than UFC.

Shapiro also took some time to discuss the upcoming rights renewals for both companies, noting that they fall on separate schedules and likely will not be bundled for negotiations anytime soon for that reason — at least not domestically. “Internationally, there is a lot of opportunity for that,” Shapiro explained. “But currently [in the U.S.] we’ll be negotiating UFC and WWE individually, just by [virtue] of the fact that they’re in different renewal cycles.” As far as the interested parties in upcoming renewal deals, Shapiro shared that a variety of candidates are in talks with TKO. “We’re in conversations now with multiple players on either renewing with incumbents or moving to another partner,” he stated. Additional content formats are also being discussed in terms of future production, according to Shapiro. “Going forward, new negotiations bring new opportunities for us to explore new content from both a linear and streaming perspective,” he said, listing “films and documentaries, more fights, short form content, social distribution” as examples.