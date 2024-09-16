Mark Shapiro Says Netflix Could Be WWE’s Best Partner Yet

TKO president Mark Shapiro is feeling quite optimistic about WWE’s partnership with Netflix. WWE has a deal with Netflix that will see Raw come to the service starting in January, and Shapiro spoke about the partnership during his appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the partnership with Netflix: “Netflix, who could prove to be our best partner yet, is the real engine behind Raw, and by the way, much of what we’re doing internationally. I’ve seen their promotion plan, the marketing plan, the way they’re getting behind it, the way they’re using the NFL holiday games to promote WWE Raw moving to Netflix. They are going to be a battleship when it comes to helping us grow our brand and grow our audience.”

On the reach of WWE’s PPVs: “Across the board, these PLEs are really exciting and there’s one a month. People know them. Bash in Berlin, SummerSlam, obviously WrestleMania. I mean, these are major events that draw in a base that is much larger than a sports fan base,” he noted. “It’s a real casual sports fan. It’s an entertainment fan. It’s a lot of women. It’s young. Very very young. And the engagement numbers and their social digital numbers for WWE are absolutely sky high.”