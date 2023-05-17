Mark Shapiro Doesn’t See Sports Betting As a Growth Strategy For WWE

WWE has reportedly been in talks about legalizing betting on the product, but Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro doesn’t see that as a big growth opportunity for the company. As previously reported, WWE has tried negotiating with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on WWE matches. Shapiro weighed in on the topic during a conversation with the Sports Media Podcast.

“More and more, it’s about what you can do in-game,” Shapiro said (per Wrestling Inc). “It is about props, it is about parlays, it is about in-game betting, which lends itself so well to sports like the UFC, but I don’t think WWE — because it’s scripted — that’s ever going to be a growth strategy for them. Yes, you can get some betting on who’s going to win before the match, but in-game is gonna be very hard to do.”

Shapiro also noted that more regulation is coming for sports betting.