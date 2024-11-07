Mark Shapiro Praises Triple H, Nick Khan As ‘Experts In Storytelling’

TKO President Mark Shapiro praised WWE executives Triple H, Nick Khan as among those in the company who are “experts in storytelling” and creating rivalries. Shapiro spoke on the TKO Q3 financial results call and was asked why there haven’t been a lot of challenges with talent leaving the WWE and UFC. He answered by praising the executives in both companies at creating stars and memorable rivalries, noting talent wants to be there.

“The reason why you don’t hear about it a lot, and we say this in all modesty, you don’t hear about it because of the work of Paul Levesque, Dana White, Nick Khan, and Lawrence Epstein,” Shapiro said (per Fightful). “That’s just the fact of the matter. They are experts in storytelling. Period. They are experts in creating rivalries, period. They are experts, like David Stern was, in building and marketing stars. When your platforms, your businesses, your leagues become known for that, talent aspires to be with those leagues. We haven’t had those challenges as of late because, frankly, the talent wants to get to the UFC and WWE level.”

He continued, “We don’t take that for granted. We’re not arrogant about it, and we want to incentivize all of our fighters at UFC and all of our superstars at WWE to put out their best every day and aim for the top of the mountain. We’re prudent about it and we want to keep those costs under control. As long as we do our job of continuing with that storytelling, continuing to build our fanbase, continuing to surround ourselves with the right partners, then talent will gravitate towards the UFC and WWE.”

TKO announced their financial results on Wednesday with revenue of $681.2 million, a net income of $57.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $310.0 million.