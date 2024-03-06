Mark Shapiro Details WWE’s Talks With Netflix, Says They Initially Spoke About NXT

TKO head Mark Shapiro recently gave some details on WWE’s conversations with Netflix that resulted in Raw coming to the service. WWE announced in January that Raw will come to Netflix starting in January of 2025 for a ten-year deal with $5 billion. Shapiro, the president of TKO, spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference about Raw moving to the platform and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the company’s conversations with Netflix: “When we met with Netflix, Apple, and other streaming platforms, the conversation always started with, ‘When are the PLEs up?’ When we met on Raw, always started with that. ‘We’re not here to talk about the PLEs.’ We are in the sense that it’s part of the narrative. When you watch Raw and SmackDown, things weave in and out of the PLEs. It’s an important part of the narrative concept. ‘Why wouldn’t Netflix be there?’ Let’s just get out of the gate with Raw strong. We have time. Let’s see how that partnership goes and that marketing delivers and the viewership shows up and we’re monetizing it from a sponsorship, consumer product, site fee standpoint, and then we’ll talk about where it goes, if it doesn’t go back to Peacock.”

On staying patient in their negotiations: “We’re patient and that has bode well for us. We had a lot of pressure when we announced the SmackDown deal. Market was freaking out. “Raw, NXT, why didn’t they announce it? They don’t have anybody. There is no demand.’ There was pressure, but we said we were going to be patient and it was going to work in our favor. It over-delivered on our expectations. Never did I think Netflix was coming in. Not in my wildest dreams. When we first started talking to Netflix, it was frankly about NXT. It wasn’t even about Raw. That just turned into a bigger conversation. Then the Raw conversation became a global conversation.”