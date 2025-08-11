Mark Wheeler Reflects On Training With Trish Stratus For Her WWE Evolution Match

Mark Wheeler was among those who trained with Trish Stratus before her match at WWE Evolution, and he recently commented on the experience. Stratus trained at Toronto’s New Wave Academy alongside Wheeler, Jody Threat and others before she challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at last month’s PPV. Wheeler spoke with spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about working with Stratus and more. You can see highlights below:

On working with Stratus: “Trish is the coolest person I’ve met in my life, hands down. For what she’s done and where she’s been, she’s the most humble person ever. She was in our space and was very respectful. She wanted to have a good time and learn and get back to where she was. She picks it up like I’ve never seen anyone pick it up back to where she was however many years ago. She’s amazing. To have the ability to have Trish in our brand new school, we were all like, ‘Wow, that’s wild.’ On the show, she killed it. We worked with her for a while and we gave it all we had. I feel she took it and ran with it. It was an honor and very cool.”

On how Stratus ended up training at New Wave: “Jody Threat. They are friends and it worked out that our school was open in time and was fully done with the ring there. It just woked out time-wise. It kind of came out of nowhere and we were like, ‘Let’s run with this.’”