Marko Stunt Added to GCW Fight Club This Weekend

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Fight Club Marko Stunt

Marko Stunt is making his way back to GCW for this weekend’s Fight Club show. GCW announced on Monday that Stunt is set to appear at the show, which takes place on October 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show will be main evented with a GCW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage.

