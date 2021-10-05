wrestling / News
Marko Stunt Added to GCW Fight Club This Weekend
Marko Stunt is making his way back to GCW for this weekend’s Fight Club show. GCW announced on Monday that Stunt is set to appear at the show, which takes place on October 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The show will be main evented with a GCW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage.
MARKO STUNT returns to GCW this SATURDAY for #MOXvsGAGE in AC!
MOX vs GAGE
EFFY vs CARDONA
ZAYNE vs MACK
ATTICUS vs JORDAN
SGC vs DM WARRIORS
MERCER vs YOYA
LIO RETURNS
MICK FOLEY presents the GCW Championship!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 5, 2021
